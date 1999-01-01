At The Economist’s 4th Annual Space Economy Summit, Chris Lockett, Castrol Chief Technology Officer joined Holly Ridings, Director of Exploration Operations for NASA’s Artemis programme, and Michael Moreno, Vice-President of Strategy at Lunar Outpost, to explore the future of lunar exploration.
From technological innovation and commercial partnerships to public excitement and political ambition, the discussion explored what it will take to move beyond individual missions and establish a lasting presence on the lunar surface.
What will it really take to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon? Go beyond the panel discussion with our downloadable summary report, exploring the key insights, challenges and opportunities discussed by technology leaders from Castrol, NASA and Lunar Outpost.
Returning to the Moon takes more than ambition, it demands extraordinary engineering, groundbreaking technology and collaboration that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible. Watch our documentary “Drive Me to the Moon” to discover the people, partnerships and innovations helping make the next chapter of lunar exploration a reality.
We work with the brightest minds to put our products to the test - delivering mission-critical performance that keeps the space sector moving forward.
Castrol Braycote greases & Brayco oils enable performance in the most extreme vacuum environments.
Everything we do in space goes into everything we do here on Earth - and we apply the same rigour, expertise, and ethos wherever we operate.
We’ve spoken to some truly inspirational people who push themselves to their mental and physical limits, working with technologies on land sea and air. Places with machines that need similar Castrol products to those needed on Mars.