“We’re all engineers….we’re all dreamers”

What will it take to turn humanity’s return to the Moon into a permanent presence?

At The Economist’s 4th Annual Space Economy Summit, Chris Lockett, Castrol Chief Technology Officer joined Holly Ridings, Director of Exploration Operations for NASA’s Artemis programme, and Michael Moreno, Vice-President of Strategy at Lunar Outpost, to explore the future of lunar exploration.

From technological innovation and commercial partnerships to public excitement and political ambition, the discussion explored what it will take to move beyond individual missions and establish a lasting presence on the lunar surface.

Watch the full discussion below