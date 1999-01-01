Precision machining from the first cut



There is an increasing demand to manufacture accurate, lightweight components with tight tolerances. This is driving the use of aluminum or aluminum alloys.



But aluminum is notoriously difficult to machine precisely. When aluminum builds up at the cutting point, quality is immediately compromised. That’s a serious problem for productivity and profitability.

Castrol Alusol helps you to stop aluminum build-up



Our carefully balanced formulation delivers lubricity additive between the tool edge and the work piece to prevent aluminum build up at the tool, even at lower concentrations.



So Castrol Alusol achieves precise machining of even complex aluminum components and excellent surface finish from the very first cut – even with the new generation of aluminum alloys.

Result: precision performance in aluminum machining

