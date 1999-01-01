Techniclean XBC: an innovative approach to precision cleaning



Industrial cleaning is integral to every metalworking process, from automotive to machinery manufacture. Yet while it is essential, it is also highly problematic.

You are under constant pressure to reduce costs and minimize your environmental impact; two business objectives that are hard to reconcile with the expense and wastage often generated through the industrial cleaning operation.

After all, modern industrial cleaners usually perform well in cleaning off latest technology soluble cutting fluids, but it can be challenging to separate certain coolant components from the wash bath. This compromises parts cleanliness and reduces bath life, not to mention high maintenance and disposal costs.

Techniclean XBC RE-imagines the process by recycling the cleaner



The Techniclean XBC family of water-based cleaners enables precision cleaning of metalworked parts and components in a wide range of industrial cleaning systems.

Designed for full compatibility with Castrol Alusol and Hysol XBB cutting fluids, Techniclean XBC can be recycled into the cutting fluid system at the end of its useful cleaning life without compromising the coolant performance – significantly reducing water consumption and used cleaning fluid disposal costs.



It’s suitable for use in low temperature cleaning operations in modern spray, intensive flood-wash and high-pressure equipment with excellent demulsifying performance that allows easy skimming and a long bath life.



When the cleanliness of components after process cleaning is paramount, but you also need to reduce operational costs while simultaneously improve your environmental profile and carbon footprint, Techniclean helps make it happen.