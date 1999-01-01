Brayco®: proven stability from outer space to the ocean floor



Extreme environments place extreme demands on everything from subsea pumps to space-borne solar panel bearings. Operating and maintaining high performance machinery in places like this is a high risk, high cost undertaking, where failure is not an option.

The Brayco range features a world-leading choice of synthetic oils and greases that are proven to perform in extreme environments: increasing the lifespan of crucial equipment and delivering reliable performance in every critical application.

Brayco®: wherever equipment is pushed to the limit



Outer space presents just as many lubricant challenges as the depths of the sea. That's why the Brayco range includes low outgassing and low volatility lubricants that are proven to virtually eliminate lubricant outgassing.

At the same time, the Brayco range includes Perfluoropolyether (PFPE) lubricants that are ideal for vacuum, cleanroom and reactive chemical environments and applications, as well as formulations for deep sea applications that actually absorb low levels of seawater and carry it away from sensitive components.

Wherever equipment is pushed to the extreme, there is a Brayco lubricant to help maximize its reliability.