Tribol® delivers adaptive protection for increased reliability



You rely on your manufacturing machinery in order to stay competitive, so its efficiency, reliability and longevity are all essential to business success. Yet with today's plants employing more complex machinery than ever, the challenge of keeping every chain, bearing, valve, conveyor, compressor, crane and hydraulic system effectively lubricated is overwhelming.

Up to 60% of mechanical failures are lubricant-related. That's why Castrol® Tribol has been specially formulated to help increase the operational life of equipment by adapting to even the most difficult operating environments.

Adaptive machinery lubrication means equipment reliability



Castrol Tribol is an advanced industrial grease range formulated with Microflux Trans Plastic Deformation (MFT-PD) technology. This means that its active molecules can adapt to the differing needs of multiple operating conditions.

MFT-PD works by creating a protective film before friction occurs, which then actively diffuses into exposed metal surfaces under extreme conditions of pressure, vibration and shock, creating a micro-smoothing layer for optimal wear protection.

In doing so, Tribol delivers reduced maintenance costs, productivity improvements and lower operating temperatures: all of which contribute to increased reliability and lower cost of ownership.

Castrol Tribol SWP 460-1



Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 is a lubricant designed to meet the many challenges faced by wind turbines in tough environmental conditions – conditions where temperature and humidity can’t be controlled, and where hard-to-reach locations result in long re-lubrication intervals.