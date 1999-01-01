More than 60% of all mechanical failures are lubrication related, the majority of which are caused by wear and surface degradation.
Advanced industrial lubricants containing active molecules that adjust to the operating conditions to protect components, reduce wear and unplanned failures.
Castrol Tribol grease is based on highly refined mineral oils, providing adaptive protection for equipment reliability.
Designed for long-term lubrication under the most difficult operating conditions.
Castrol Tribol grease range with MicrofluxTrans Plastic Deformation (MFT-PD) technology provides outstanding resistance to surface fatigue, pitting, spalling and scuffing. MFT-PD creates a protective film before friction occurs, which then actively diffuses into exposed metal surfaces under severe load to create a micro-smoothing layer.
Castrol Tribol
Discover why Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 is a lubricant designed to meet the many challenges faced by wind turbines in tough environmental conditions.
Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1 is a lubricant designed to meet the many challenges faced by wind turbines in tough environmental conditions – conditions where temperature and humidity can’t be controlled, and where hard-to-reach locations result in long re-lubrication intervals.
Conventional lubricants use sacrificial additives that get used up and need to be replenished. So even though they protect equipment, there’s still wear – and breakdowns still happen.
Castrol’s new wind-turbine grease, Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1, takes a completely different approach: it uses MicrofluxTrans Plastic Deformation technology (MFT PD). This actively smoothens the surface, without depositing or removing material.
That means less pressure, less friction and less wear. Because MFT PD is non-sacrificial and needs replacing less frequently, re-lubrication intervals can be longer. The result is not only increased protection and lower maintenance, but lower energy and lubricant costs, too.
Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1 with MFT PD technology creates a protective layer on metal surfaces to reduce micro pitting and wear, and potentially prolong bearing life.