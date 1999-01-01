Castrol tribol SW 460-1 and 680-1



Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1 is a lubricant designed to meet the many challenges faced by wind turbines in tough environmental conditions – conditions where temperature and humidity can’t be controlled, and where hard-to-reach locations result in long re-lubrication intervals.

Active protection with MFT-PD technology



Conventional lubricants use sacrificial additives that get used up and need to be replenished. So even though they protect equipment, there’s still wear – and breakdowns still happen.

Castrol’s new wind-turbine grease, Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1, takes a completely different approach: it uses MicrofluxTrans Plastic Deformation technology (MFT PD). This actively smoothens the surface, without depositing or removing material.

That means less pressure, less friction and less wear. Because MFT PD is non-sacrificial and needs replacing less frequently, re-lubrication intervals can be longer. The result is not only increased protection and lower maintenance, but lower energy and lubricant costs, too.

Surface engineering



Castrol Tribol GR SW 460-1 and 680-1 with MFT PD technology creates a protective layer on metal surfaces to reduce micro pitting and wear, and potentially prolong bearing life.

