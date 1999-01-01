Castrol has more than 30 years’ experience of supporting the wind energy industry with world-class lubricants and product support services. Given the extreme challenges that wind turbines face, the right lubrication choices can help extend wind turbine uptime and keep equipment performing effectively throughout its life.
Castrol’s solutions incorporate innovative lubricant technology to provide a high level of performance and protection. These qualities help prevent problems caused by reduced gear tooth accuracy, fatigue and failure associated with micropitting and friction. As a result, using Castrol’s gear oils help maximize an asset’s return on investment by improving the reliability of gearboxes, consuming less power and protecting components from damage. All of which helps lower the cost of maintenance and repairs.
From our work with OEMs, wind energy farm owners, turbine operators and service providers, we understand the need for products that deliver advantages in the field – not just in the lab. The wide range of OEM approvals for Castrol products gives wind farm owners and operators assurance of their suitability for any fleet.
Opt for Castrol Optigear
Bearings, drives and gearboxes rank as the highest cause of costly downtime, and these are the areas which are subject to increased loading in heavier duty cycles. Gear oils account for almost 80 to 85% of the lubricants used in wind farms, and Castrol has developed a high-performance gear oil to meet the demands on wind turbine gearboxes: Optigear Synthetic CT.
Castrol Optigear Synthetic CT 320 has been formulated to meet major OEM specifications for wind turbine gearboxes. Its combination of an advanced additive system, high performance base fluid and ester-free formulation offers gears maximum protection against corrosion, wear and shock loading. Its excellent thermal and oxidative stability deliver reliable operation especially where changes in temperature are experienced, as well as an extended operating life compared to lubricants based on mineral oil.
Wind Optigear benefits
As well as using our own specialized testing facilities to test our products’ effectiveness under different operating conditions, we submit our technologies to rigorous independent comparison with competitor products. In our laboratory tests, use of Castrol's gear oil Optigear Synthetic CT has shown the following advantages when compared to other leading gear oils on the market:
Gearbox friction is a problem in many industries, but particularly in the energy generation sector. High loads create friction, leading to thermal stress on essential components. This propagates wear and pitting, reducing the operational efficiency of every gearbox.
Castrol® Optigear is liquid engineered with MTF plastic deformation technology, with active molecules that enable it to adapt to changing conditions such as increased vibration in wind turbines.
This is proven to lower the coefficient of friction by up to 60% compared to standard gear oils, helping to reduce gearbox operating temperatures and actively resist wear and pitting.
Whether you need to reduce the levelized cost of energy or increase the efficiency of a manufacturing plant, low friction Optigear helps make it happen.