Keeping today’s wind turbines running reliably and efficiently



Castrol has more than 30 years’ experience of supporting the wind energy industry with world-class lubricants and product support services. Given the extreme challenges that wind turbines face, the right lubrication choices can help extend wind turbine uptime and keep equipment performing effectively throughout its life.

Castrol’s solutions incorporate innovative lubricant technology to provide a high level of performance and protection. These qualities help prevent problems caused by reduced gear tooth accuracy, fatigue and failure associated with micropitting and friction. As a result, using Castrol’s gear oils help maximize an asset’s return on investment by improving the reliability of gearboxes, consuming less power and protecting components from damage. All of which helps lower the cost of maintenance and repairs.

From our work with OEMs, wind energy farm owners, turbine operators and service providers, we understand the need for products that deliver advantages in the field – not just in the lab. The wide range of OEM approvals for Castrol products gives wind farm owners and operators assurance of their suitability for any fleet.