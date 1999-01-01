Advanced gear oils to help reduce levelized costs



Gearbox friction is a problem in many industries, but particularly in the energy generation sector. High loads create friction, leading to thermal stress on essential components. This propagates wear and pitting, reducing the operational efficiency of every gearbox.

Optigear actively adjusts to changing conditions



Castrol® Optigear is liquid engineered with MTF plastic deformation technology, with active molecules that enable it to adapt to changing conditions such as increased vibration in wind turbines.

This is proven to lower the coefficient of friction by up to 60% compared to standard gear oils, helping to reduce gearbox operating temperatures and actively resist wear and pitting.

Whether you need to reduce the levelized cost of energy or increase the efficiency of a manufacturing plant, low friction Optigear helps make it happen.