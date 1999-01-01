Castrol Alusol XBB cutting fluids deliver precision performance in aluminum machining without compromising your productivity – or your operators’ safety. They’re ideal for multipurpose machining of aluminum alloys and low-medium alloyed steel, and suitable for both large central systems and single sump machines.

See how Castrol Alusol XBB can cut the compromise

Until now, aluminum cutting fluids have needed particular care and attention to keep them in good working condition – avoiding poor sump life, increased additive usage, bacterial or fungal infections, bad odors and unpleasant working environments and, ultimately, high rejection rates of machined aluminum components.



To achieve this, traditional cutting fluids contain boron and formaldehyde-releasing agents. But using these dangerous chemicals is increasingly at odds with health and safety regulation.



It’s an ongoing balancing act – one Castrol’s technical experts have overcome with XBB: a unique formulation method that prolongs the life of cutting fluids without the use of additives.

Now you can cut the compromise



Castrol’s technical experts have developed a unique technology to help overcome these conflicting challenges.



Castrol Alusol SL 51 XBB has been proven to maintain pH at a constant level and assure constant productivity for longer than other standard aluminum cutting fluids*, and has been shown to neutralize up to 33% more acidic material**. So it provides an extended fluid life, meaning fewer interventions and reduced downtime.

Castrol Alusol SL 51 XBB has been shown to neutralize up to 33% more acidic material**