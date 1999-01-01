Castrol’s global reach, strategic partnerships and technical expertise can help solve your biggest data centre cooling challenges.
Our range of single-phase immersion cooling fluids is crafted by people with specialist technical skills and knowledge. It is the product of our chemists and our mechanical, electrical and chemical engineers, who offer expertise in thermal management fluid design and development, thermal systems and molecular modelling.
Our extensive analytical capability includes an established Investigational Analysis team of experienced technical specialists providing advanced fluids and materials characterisation, complex problem solving, and surface analysis.
Castrol has a global footprint. We offer technical support around the world, making it easy to maintain and manage your technology.
We also operate a centre of excellence where we work with manufacturers to conduct long-term testing of hardware to continuously optimise how we work together.
We can’t do this alone, and we depend on our strong strategic partnerships to develop and deliver improved solutions. This includes academic partnerships with organisations such as universities, and industrial partnerships with companies such as system manufacturers.
Our partnerships give us access to laboratories and immersion cooling centres, where we can test servers and hardware with our fluids and develop capabilities and solutions.
Helping you solve today’s challenges, and future-proof your operations.
Immersion cooling technology could help reduce water usage and energy usage and costs, which can improve efficiency and lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) over the operational duration of the facility.
Great performance defines our range of thermal management fluids, helping to maximise uptime and operational security.
Castrol has a true global footprint. We can offer technical support around the world, making your technology easy to maintain and manage throughout the whole life cycle.
Our relationship with our strategic global partners gives you an integrated offering from one trusted partner, making data centre management simpler than ever.
Data centre safety is critical, which is why our engineers can help to minimise risk.
Learn more about how you benefit from our range of single-phase dielectric immersion cooling fluids.
Contact our expert team to learn more and find out how we can support you today.