Castrol ON liquid cooling fluids are re-defining the future of data centres.
The rapid growth of AI, cloud computing, and high-performance workloads means traditional air cooling systems are struggling to keep pace with data centre infrastructure – consuming significant energy and water, and restricting performance potential.
Liquid cooling represents the next evolution in thermal management. A smarter, more efficient approach to remove heat directly from critical components – reducing energy use, improving reliability, and enabling higher compute density.
Together with our customers and partners, we’re shaping a future where technology, efficiency, and sustainability go hand in hand – fueling the progress of tomorrow.
Backed by our technical expertise in advanced fluids and thermal management, our Castrol ON Liquid Cooling fluid range spans both Direct-to-Chip and Immersion cooling – each engineered to meet the demands of modern, high-performance data centres. Delivering thermal efficiency and reliability.
Discover Castrol ON Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling. Delivering improved thermal efficiency by dissipating heat directly from critical electronic components.
Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluids immerse components in dielectric liquid, providing excellent insulation for efficient cooling.
Liquid cooling technology improves efficiency in your data centre and IT systems.
Proven performance defines our range of thermal management fluids, helping to maximize uptime and operational security.
Castrol has a true global footprint. We can offer technical support around the world, making your technology easy to maintain and manage throughout the whole life cycle.
Our relationship with our strategic global partners gives you an integrated offering from one trusted partner.
Castrol is proud to partner with system manufacturers, research institutions, and hardware providers to co-engineer liquid cooling fluids for next-generation data centres. Our strategic partnerships allow us to ensure compatibility, performance confidence, and end-to-end support for your cooling strategy.
Together, we are driving the development of thermal management solutions to accelerate innovation in data centres.
Castrol ON is our breakthrough end-to-end liquid cooling service model*, providing complete lifecycle assurance through four core components: Start up, Maintenance, Break/Fix, and Disposal.
Powered by innovative technology and an always-on support system, our model helps data centres move confidently into a new era of advanced liquid cooling management.
Direct-to-Chip cooling circulates a liquid through cold plates that sit directly on heat-generating components, rapidly removing heat at the source. This approach is ideal for high-performance servers or targeted hotspots.
Immersion cooling submerges entire components or servers in dielectric fluid, offering uniform heat removal, excellent electrical insulation, and high thermal stability. Immersion cooling is particularly effective for energy-intensive workloads.