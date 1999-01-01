Castrol ON: Immersion Cooling Fluids



The next generation of data centres needs a cooling revolution. Data centres already account for around 2% of global electricity consumption* – a figure set to rise sharply with the development of AI, high-density compute, and edge technologies. With 76% of data centre experts who agreed as part of a survey that liquid cooling will be essential within the next three years**, it’s clear that traditional air cooling can no longer keep up. Immersion cooling has been developed to move beyond traditional limits – providing a more efficient and reliable solution for modern high-performance data centres.



Together with our customers and partners, Castrol ON’s Immersion Liquid Cooling Fluids are engineered to meet this challenge.



Switch ON a smarter future with Castrol - delivering efficient immersion cooling and improved thermal performance.

