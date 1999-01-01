Discover Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluid. Single Phase immersion cooling fluids to improve cooling performances.
The next generation of data centres needs a cooling revolution. Data centres already account for around 2% of global electricity consumption* – a figure set to rise sharply with the development of AI, high-density compute, and edge technologies. With 76% of data centre experts who agreed as part of a survey that liquid cooling will be essential within the next three years**, it’s clear that traditional air cooling can no longer keep up. Immersion cooling has been developed to move beyond traditional limits – providing a more efficient and reliable solution for modern high-performance data centres.
Together with our customers and partners, Castrol ON’s Immersion Liquid Cooling Fluids are engineered to meet this challenge.
Cool, connected, and efficient
Learn more about Castrol ON Liquid Immersion Cooling fluids - co-engineered to increase the overall efficiency of data centre and IT operations.
Immersion cooling submerges physical server hardware in a bath of non-conductive fluid, drawing heat away from high-performance components such as CPUs, GPUs, and RAM. The heated fluid is cooled via a heat exchanger and recirculated, maintaining consistent thermal performance with minimal energy usage.
Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluids are advanced single-phase dielectric coolants engineered for excellent thermal management, safety, and long-term stability. Proven across leading tank and rack-based systems, they help to deliver reliable and efficient cooling – enabling high-performance data centres to reduce energy use and enhance operational sustainability.
Low viscosity to ensure good pumpability and efficient heat removal, helping to maintain stable temperatures under heavy computational loads.
Delivering reliable heat transfer across a wide operating temperature range.
Provides excellent insulation and a high flash point to help protect against electrical breakdown and ignition risk.
Formulated to resist oxidation and degradation, helping maintain performance and extend fluid life.
Compatible with a wide range of elastomers, plastics, and metals to ensure system reliability and design flexibility.
Immersion Cooling Fluid DC 15 is a single phase coolant designed for use in electrical/electronic cooling systems. It has excellent flow properties and thermal properties. This product also provides a superior oxidative stability, excellent dielectric properties, low temperature properties and excellent hydrolytic stability.
Immersion Cooling Fluid DC 20 is a single phase coolant designed for use in electrical/electronic cooling systems. It has excellent flow properties and thermal properties. This product also provides a superior oxidative stability, excellent dielectric properties, low temperature properties and excellent hydrolytic stability.
Castrol ON liquid cooling fluids are re-defining the future of data centres. Delivering reliable and efficient performances.
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Immersion cooling systems require minimal maintenance. Routine tasks typically involve monitoring fluid levels, checking coolant quality, and ensuring optimal pump and heat exchanger performance. Using high-quality fluids such as Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluids works to prevent both oxidation and material degradation – helping to minimise downtime and extend system reliability.
Our relationships with our strategic global partners allow us to provide an integrated offering from one trusted partner, making data centre management simpler than ever. If maintenance needs do arise, our service model is designed to support our customers through every stage of the lifecycle – from system start-up and maintenance, to break fix and disposal.
Yes – immersion cooling systems can be integrated into existing facilities, but doing so is not a simple swap-out of air-based systems. Many modern immersion solutions are designed to fit within standard rack footprints or modular tank systems, allowing data centres to adopt the technology gradually or in targeted phases. This makes immersion cooling a practical option for operators seeking higher performance and energy efficiency without a full facility rebuild.
However, retrofitting immersion cooling presents significant challenges, particularly for data centres that were not purpose-built to accommodate such systems. The weight of the cooling baths requires greater structural floor loading, and facilities must shift from designs that exclude liquids to ones incorporating plumbing and fluid management as core infrastructure. Implementing these changes can be both expensive and time-consuming, especially as operators must maintain uptime and resilience during installation.