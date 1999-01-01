Discover Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling for data centres. Reducing downtime and helping increase processing capacity.
Demand for computing performance is growing faster than ever. Traditional air cooling can’t keep pace with today’s high-powered chipsets – consuming excessive energy and water whilst adding infrastructure complexity. With cooling responsible for up to 40% of a data centre’s total energy* use, operators need a more efficient way to manage heat at the source. Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling meets this challenge, removing heat where it’s generated to improve thermal efficiency and enable higher-performance systems.
Together with our customers and partners, we're helping to redefine the future of data centre and IT performance. Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling fluids are designed for Direct-to-Chip systems, proven to deliver reliable heat dissipation. Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling PG 25 works to maintain optimal chip temperatures.
Direct-to-Chip cooling is fast becoming the solution of choice for modern data centres. Designed for enterprise and hyperscale environments, it integrates easily into existing systems, making it ideal for retrofits and phased upgrades. Its rapid adoption means operators can apply the technology without the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul.
The technology circulates coolant through cold plates mounted onto key heat-generating components, such as CPUs and GPUs. By removing heat at the source, Direct-to-Chip cooling enables greater thermal efficiency and supports higher compute densities. Helping operators to boost performance and reduce energy consumption.
Helps to deliver advanced protection for metal components within the cooling circuit.
Developed to be compatible with wetted materials present in liquid cooling systems.
Prevents bacterial growth and maintains fluid integrity throughout service life.
Pre-mixed solution requiring no dilution with water for easy application.
Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling PG 25 is recommended as heat transfer fluid for Direct-to-Chip Cooling, Computer room AC units, Datacom Equipment Center Cooling and Glycol Loop Heat Transfer Exchangers.
Castrol ON liquid cooling fluids are re-defining the future of data centres. Delivering reliable and efficient performances.
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Direct-to-Chip cooling is an advanced thermal management technology for high-performance computing components. A specially-formulated liquid flows through cold plates mounted onto heat-generating components like CPUs and GPUs. This liquid then absorbs heat at the source and carries it to a heat exchanger – for safe and efficient dissipation.
By removing heat directly from the source, this targeted approach improves thermal efficiency, supports higher compute densities, and lowers energy and water consumption. Its scalability and reliability make it a preferred solution for modern data centres over traditional air-cooling systems. Enabling enhanced performance, reduced operational costs, and improved operational sustainability.