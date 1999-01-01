Castrol ON: Direct Liquid Cooling PG 25



Demand for computing performance is growing faster than ever. Traditional air cooling can’t keep pace with today’s high-powered chipsets – consuming excessive energy and water whilst adding infrastructure complexity. With cooling responsible for up to 40% of a data centre’s total energy* use, operators need a more efficient way to manage heat at the source. Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid cooling meets this challenge, removing heat where it’s generated to improve thermal efficiency and enable higher-performance systems.

Together with our customers and partners, we're helping to redefine the future of data centre and IT performance. Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling fluids are designed for Direct-to-Chip systems, proven to deliver reliable heat dissipation. Castrol ON Direct Liquid Cooling PG 25 works to maintain optimal chip temperatures.