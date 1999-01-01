What is circularity?

Today, the global economy is predominantly “linear” – we take resources from the environment, make products from them, use them and eventually dispose of them. However, a circular economy aims to keep products and materials in use for as long as possible, reducing waste, lowering demand for virgin resources and creating more resilient value chains.

Here at Castrol, we’re harnessing circular economy thinking to explore opportunities to improve the life-cycle environmental profile of our products and services. We use it to look for opportunities in both our Inputs (i.e. how we make our products, how they are transported and what happens to them after use) and our Outputs (i.e. how our products and services can help our customers). This approach extends our focus beyond the boundary of a traditional product carbon footprint. We call this approach “Think Circular” and it is one of our PATH360 guiding principles.

Within PATH360, “Think Circular” is the name of an internal guiding principle used to consider material inputs, product use, recovery and end-of-use routes. It is not a claim that a product, service or the business is fully circular.