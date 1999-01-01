Please see the answers to frequently asked questions our technical helpline recieve.
There are 3 ways you can find the right oil for your vehicle
Your vehicle handbook should tell you what viscosity and specification you need and may even recommend a specific product. You can use this information to look at the Castrol pack in a store or on our website and see which one is suitable.
If your car was made after 1995 - You can use the Oil Finder Tool. By putting in your registration number, you can get information and recommendations on suitable Castrol oils for your vehicle**.
The Oil Finder Tool also allows you to look up the Castrol oils for Motorcycles, Off Road and Commercial vehicles as well as Agricultural Machinery, by doing a vehicle search by make and model.
Click here to use the Oil Finder Tool.
**Where a suitable product is available
You can also call Castrol and speak to a technical expert regarding oils for your vehicle if you would like further guidance, or you have special requirements.
Customer services and Technical enquiries*: 0345 082 1719
|General Enquiries, Customer Services and Orders*:
|0345 600 8125
|Automotive Technical Enquiries*:
|+44 (0)1932775644
|Castrol Classic Enquiries:
|01954 231668
Please refrain from sending sponsoring requests.
|Automotive Oil Technical Enquiries & Support:
|UKTechService@castrol.com
|Industrial Oil Technical Enquiries & Support:
|industrialcustomerservice@castrol.com
|Industrial General & Sales Enquiries:
|Please click here
|Marine Enquiries & Support:
|Please click here
|General Enquiries, Customer Services and Orders:
|customerservices1@castrol.com
|Media Enquiry:
|press_office@castrol.com
|Castrol Classic Sales:
|sales@classicoils.co.uk
|Castrol ClassicTechnical Enquiries & Support:
|oilinfo@classicoils.co.uk
Castrol UK
Castrol Ltd, Castrol Technology Centre
Whitchurch Hill
Pangbourne
Berkshire
RG8 7QR
United Kingdom
Please address to the relevant department (i.e. Technical Enquiries)
Castrol Classic Oils
Cambridge
CB24 4QZ
England
For careers or job vacancies please visit Castrol careers.