Finding the right Castrol service for your needs.

With more than 125 years of expertise and an international reputation for innovation and high performance engine oils, Castrol is recognised as the world's leading provider of lubricant solutions.



Castrol is a sign of quality in any workshop. In addition to our leading products, we have developed exclusive offers to support Independent and Franchised workshops.



For car owners, we have established our own network of workshops to service your vehicle – find your local Castrol Service Workshop.

