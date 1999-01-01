The multi-truck Dakar 2026 campaign



In 2026, Castrol and MM Technology brought elite partnership to the Dakar Rally for the first time, building on our successful technical collaboration. For this year’s event, nine MM Technology trucks competed in the renowned EVO 4 design – five of which were newly built for 2026. Each truck was supported by Castrol’s advanced engine oils, greases, brake fluids, coolants, transmission fluids and differential oils from first fill – creating a co-engineered vehicle designed to endure the demands of the competition.

The MM Technology Factory Team concluded the 2026 Dakar Rally with an impressive fourth-place overall finish in the Truck category – a result reinforced by six of the nine Castrol-supported MM Technology rally raid trucks finishing inside the overall top 10. The team’s performance highlights the power, reliability and endurance of the EVO 4 design, supported by Castrol’s product portfolio.

