Castrol partners with MM Technology for the Dakar series – driving innovation and performance in the truck category with advanced lubricants and technical expertise.
In 2026, Castrol and MM Technology brought elite partnership to the Dakar Rally for the first time, building on our successful technical collaboration. For this year’s event, nine MM Technology trucks competed in the renowned EVO 4 design – five of which were newly built for 2026. Each truck was supported by Castrol’s advanced engine oils, greases, brake fluids, coolants, transmission fluids and differential oils from first fill – creating a co-engineered vehicle designed to endure the demands of the competition.
The MM Technology Factory Team concluded the 2026 Dakar Rally with an impressive fourth-place overall finish in the Truck category – a result reinforced by six of the nine Castrol-supported MM Technology rally raid trucks finishing inside the overall top 10. The team’s performance highlights the power, reliability and endurance of the EVO 4 design, supported by Castrol’s product portfolio.
The Dakar Rally is one of the most demanding events in global motorsport. An 8000km circuit across extreme desert terrain, trucks must endure relentless heat, heavy loads, and constant mechanical stress over two gruelling weeks in January.
In these conditions, engine performance is critical. Castrol VECTON Special 10W-60 is a bespoke formulation* for race trucks and is designed to combat the extreme demands of the engine. It's engineered to help support extended drain intervals – designed to control oxidation, reduce deposits and neutralise harmful acids.
Throughout Dakar 2026, Castrol performed regular oil sampling and analysis to generate valuable product insights under the sustained load and heat of the race. This data will help to shape the future development of Castrol’s commercial vehicle lubricant portfolio, while supporting MM Technology’s pursuit of next-level performance across one of the world’s toughest races.
Castrol is proud to partner with some of the biggest teams and brands from across the world of motorsport.
Explore Castrol's lubricants, fluids and greases for commercial vehicles. Designed to support durability and efficiency, and help minimise unplanned downtime.