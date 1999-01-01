Pioneering performance, reimagining fluids



Formula E is the world's fastest all-electric series. High-performance, high-speed electric vehicles present significant engineering challenges. Formula E vehicles use sophisticated electric motors that run at significantly more revolutions than traditional combustion engines, and advanced high-friction gearboxes that operate at extremely hot temperatures.

Jaguar TCS Racing use bespoke Castrol ON EV fluids* – a range developed through extensive technical research both on and off track. We deliver innovative performance for our partners whilst keeping circularity at the centre of our vision.

