Redefining performance at the cutting edge of electric motorsport with Jaguar TCS Racing in Formula E.
Castrol has partnered with Jaguar TCS Racing in Formula E since 2019.
Together, we have helped shape the future of single-seater electric motorsport with a shared commitment to delivering performance whilst finding more circular solutions.
Formula E is the world's fastest all-electric series. High-performance, high-speed electric vehicles present significant engineering challenges. Formula E vehicles use sophisticated electric motors that run at significantly more revolutions than traditional combustion engines, and advanced high-friction gearboxes that operate at extremely hot temperatures.
Jaguar TCS Racing use bespoke Castrol ON EV fluids* – a range developed through extensive technical research both on and off track. We deliver innovative performance for our partners whilst keeping circularity at the centre of our vision.
In 2023, Jaguar TCS Racing became trailblazers of a more circular process after deploying Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid, containing re-refined base oils, to the Jaguar I-TYPE 6. First, base oils were extracted from used Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid collected from the all-electric race car. This was then re-refined and added into the next batch of fluid – to produce a more circular EV transmission fluid.
Jaguar TCS Racing secured the Teams’ World Championship and the inaugural Manufacturers’ Trophy in 2024. The team then went on to take home second place across the board for the Teams’, Drivers’, and Manufacturers’ World Championship in 2025. That success was built on the performance and reliability of the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 and Jaguar I-TYPE 7 and on pioneering innovation behind the scenes.
As the first Formula E team to race with a more circular transmission fluid, Jaguar TCS Racing demonstrated that re-refined base oils can meet the same exacting standards demanded at the highest level of motorsport, without compromising performance.
Our work with Jaguar TCS Racing pushes EV fluid innovation to new heights, ensuring performance where it matters most. Now, JLR is taking this more circular solution beyond the track, integrating it into the next generation of electric vehicles.