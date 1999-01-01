A legacy of pushing limits



Rallying is in Toyota's DNA

From finishing third in their inaugural rally in the Round Australia Rally in 1957, to dominating the World Rally Championship since the early 1970s, Toyota has set the standard in rallying for over six decades.

This partnership is built for one purpose – to push the limits of performance. In its debut season, the team made a strong impact on the British rally scene, securing the Drivers' and Teams' Championship titles and proving the power of this high-performance collaboration. In 2025, the team continued its winning momentum, securing a successive British Rally Drivers’ Championship title.

