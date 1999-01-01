Castrol are proud to collaborate with Toyota in the British Rally Championship.
From finishing third in their inaugural rally in the Round Australia Rally in 1957, to dominating the World Rally Championship since the early 1970s, Toyota has set the standard in rallying for over six decades.
This partnership is built for one purpose – to push the limits of performance. In its debut season, the team made a strong impact on the British rally scene, securing the Drivers' and Teams' Championship titles and proving the power of this high-performance collaboration. In 2025, the team continued its winning momentum, securing a successive British Rally Drivers’ Championship title.
The British Rally Championship in a Rally 2 car is no easy feat. High-stakes, fast-paced - a proving ground where drivers like Merion Evans push their cars to their limits across gravel, tarmac, and everything in between. It’s a brutal test – not just for each vehicle, but for the engine oil keeping them running under intense heat and pressure. That’s why the Castrol MEM Team relies on a bespoke formulation of Castrol EDGE* for performance under extreme conditions.
Together with the Castrol MEM Rally Team, Castrol is using more circular formulations made with Re-Refined Base Oil (RRBO). RRBO is a step toward a more circular future without compromising on what matters most – performance when it counts. Castrol has compared RRBO against Virgin Base Oils (VBO) in a variety of lubricant categories, testing areas of performance such as wear, cleanliness, viscosity control, and oxidation. The result? The same level of performance.
This was demonstrated across the race series, where our re-refined oil didn’t just perform – it powered the Castrol MEM Rally Team to victory in the 2024 British Rally Championship and 2025 British Rally Drivers’ Championship.