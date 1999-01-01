Castrol partners with Defender Rally



Castrol has partnered with Defender Rally since 2025. In their debut year, Defender Rally conquered the world’s toughest off-road challenge, winning the 2026 Dakar Rally Stock class as Rokas Baciuška and Oriol Vidal drove the Defender Dakar D7X-R to victory.

We offer over 30 years of high-performance fluid expertise – proven through our successful collaboration with JLR and Jaguar TCS Racing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Together, we’ll continue to push boundaries, accelerate innovation, and return with insights that will shape the future of Defender Rally and JLR Motorsport.

