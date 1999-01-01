Castrol are proud to partner with a number of Ford motorsport teams, including M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, RFK Racing, Ford M-Sport Rally Raid Team, and Tickford Racing.
Castrol and Ford have pushed the limits together under the bonnet and on the track since 1914, taking on some of the world’s toughest motorsport challenges. From the high-speed intensity of NASCAR, the demanding stages of the World Rally Championship, to the unforgiving terrain encountered in the Dakar Rally. Wherever performance is pushed to the edge, Ford and Castrol are there – driving innovation and delivering winning performances.
Since 2019, Castrol has been at the heart of RFK Racing's journey. Pushing the boundaries of performance in every race.
NASCAR is no ordinary motorsport. It's a full-throttle test of engineering and endurance, where cars hit speeds over 200 mph on iconic tracks from Daytona to Talladega. We consistently demonstrate and evolve our cutting-edge fluids. Testing them in one of the harshest, most high-intensity racing environments in the world – where every lap pushes lubricants to their limits.
But, motorsport is shifting gears. As emission regulations tighten, sustainability is no longer an option – it's a necessity.
Castrol’s partnership with RFK Racing goes beyond just performance. We want to explore smarter, more sustainable solutions. One of those is Re-Refined Base Oils (RRBO). Castrol conducted extensive bench, engine, and field testing across areas such as wear, cleanliness, and viscosity control. The results? Castrol chose RRBOs that perform with the same success as traditional base oils. And for the past three seasons, RFK has been using it on track. Utilising motor oils formulated by Castrol with over 50% Re-Refined Base Oil (RRBO) in both of their Ford Mustangs – racing, performing, and winning.
Following an impressive podium finish at the 2025 Dakar Rally, the Ford M-Sport Rally Raid team raised the bar once again in 2026 – delivering a standout performance with a double podium result. Taking place every January and lasting two gruelling weeks, the Dakar Rally remains the ultimate test of endurance – demanding peak performance from both drivers and machines across some of the planet's toughest terrain.
Castrol are proud to continue their technical partnership and sponsorship of the official Ford Performance Dakar Rally programme for 2026. This world-class race series is a major global platform for Ford and Castrol – showcasing the strength and capability of the Ford Ranger and Raptor vehicles on one of motorsport’s toughest stages. Through this partnership, Castrol have provided advanced technical support and high-performance lubricants which helped power Ford M-Sport Rally Raid's impressive podium finish at the start of the year.
The Dakar Rally is the ultimate test of endurance, skill, and engineering. Two intense weeks, spanning thousands of kilometres, across some of the world’s harshest terrain. From scorching deserts to rugged mountain passes, it pushes teams and machines to their absolute limits. In 2026, the Ford M-Sport Rally Raid team, supported by Castrol, began the year by securing a stellar double podium finish – demonstrating the strength, resilience, and superb performance of the official Ford Performance Dakar Rally programme.
Rallying is a test of endurance, precision, and speed across punishing terrain in a variety of weather conditions. Where margins are razor thin, only seconds separate victory from defeat.
Castrol has partnered with M-Sport Ford since their first FIA World Rally Championship win in 1979. Together we've driven decades of innovation through our shared pursuit of unlocking performance, through every high-speed turn, every icy straight, and every dust-covered finish line.
From Sweden's icy stages to Sardinia’s sun-scorched gravel, WRC pushes machines to their limit. M-Sport Ford trusts a bespoke formulation of Castrol EDGE* to deliver performance without compromise across the variety of terrains and temperatures encountered in a WRC season.
Tickford Racing has been a cornerstone of the Supercars Championship since 2003. In 2024, the team delivered its strongest season in nearly a decade, finishing second in the Teams Championship. Thomas Randle and Cam Waters return behind the wheel of the Gen3 Mustang Supercars – a formidable duo aiming to go one better in 2026.
Castrol has played an integral role in Tickford’s journey from the very beginning. With the help of a bespoke Castrol EDGE formulation*, they have pushed the limits of performance, extracting every ounce of power and speed from the Ford Coyote 5.4-litre V8 engine. It’s a partnership built on trust, innovation, and a shared drive to win – in one of the world’s most competitive touring car series, on one of Australia's toughest tracks. With a rich history, a strong partnership with Castrol, and a focus on nurturing future talent, Tickford Racing will continue to be a dominant force in Australian motorsport.