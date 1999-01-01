Chasing the chequered flag



Since 2019, Castrol has been at the heart of RFK Racing's journey. Pushing the boundaries of performance in every race.



NASCAR is no ordinary motorsport. It's a full-throttle test of engineering and endurance, where cars hit speeds over 200 mph on iconic tracks from Daytona to Talladega. We consistently demonstrate and evolve our cutting-edge fluids. Testing them in one of the harshest, most high-intensity racing environments in the world – where every lap pushes lubricants to their limits.

But, motorsport is shifting gears. As emission regulations tighten, sustainability is no longer an option – it's a necessity.

