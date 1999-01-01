A partnership for a new era



Castrol are proud to be the official technical partner of Audi Revolut F1® Team in their debut season. This partnership is defined by co-engineering excellence. Developing, testing, analysing and refining lubricants together – to deliver performance and reliability under the sport’s major regulations reset.

With hybrid power and efficiency defining the next era of F1®, technology partners are more critical than ever. Castrol plays a key role in translating complex regulations into on-track performance, supporting Audi’s advanced AFR 26 Hybrid power unit and energy systems with bespoke lubricants and EV fluids to gain a competitive edge on the grid.

