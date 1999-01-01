Castrol is the official partner of Audi Revolut F1® Team, uniting decades of expertise and innovation to drive the next era of motorsport.
Castrol are proud to be the official technical partner of Audi Revolut F1® Team in their debut season. This partnership is defined by co-engineering excellence. Developing, testing, analysing and refining lubricants together – to deliver performance and reliability under the sport’s major regulations reset.
With hybrid power and efficiency defining the next era of F1®, technology partners are more critical than ever. Castrol plays a key role in translating complex regulations into on-track performance, supporting Audi’s advanced AFR 26 Hybrid power unit and energy systems with bespoke lubricants and EV fluids to gain a competitive edge on the grid.
Dare to perform.
Over four decades of co-engineering and pushing what's possible - Castrol and Audi harness the power of data to unleash ultimate performance.
From the World Rally Championship in the 1980's with the legendary Audi quattro, through DTM, Le Mans, and the FIA World Endurance Championship – Castrol has collaborated with Audi to break new ground. That innovation mindset has continued through Audi’s electrification journey, from early learnings in Formula E to a landmark 2024 Dakar Rally victory.
Across every iconic programme, the mission is clear. Drive progress through technology – and motorsport is where we earn the right to prove it.
Together, redefining what's next since 1982.
It's lights out and away we go for the Castrol x Audi Revolut F1® Team.
F1® resets in 2026. The engineering race accelerates. Castrol is the technical partner of Audi Revolut F1® Team, in an era where efficiency and reliability will define performance.
With the new AFR 26 Hybrid power unit architecture and increased hybridisation taking electrification from 15% to around 50%, technical partnerships have become a crucial competitive advantage. Castrol’s expertise in hybrid technology, benchmarked through our HYSPEC standard for high-performance engine oils, means we’re ready to push the limits of innovation and progress in this next era of Formula 1®.
In Formula 1®, engine oil is an active performance component. Unlocking power through friction control, enhanced durability, and wear protection. Castrol has co-developed a bespoke Castrol EDGE engine oil formulation to meet the specific demands of Audi’s 2026 hardware – validated through unrelenting testing and oil analysis, and designed to strike the perfect balance between performance and reliability. A unique formulation, data-engineered for ultimate performance*.
Performance driven by billions of data points.
Castrol EDGE is data engineered to deliver ultimate performance across 7 critical factors*. So not only does the car feel it, you do too.
Alongside bespoke engine oil, Castrol are delivering a full fluid strategy for Audi Revolut F1® Team’s race cars, including gearbox oil, hydraulic fluid, and ERS fluid. Beyond the Audi R26, the Audi F1® Hinwil factory in Switzerland is testing Castrol’s advanced metalworking fluids alongside its SmartCoolant automation system to support high‑precision chassis production.
The engine oil formulation we provide Audi Revolut F1® Team is bespoke for the Audi R26, and data engineered for ultimate performance.* It reduces friction within the engine to improve power output, whilst helping minimise engine wear to aid durability.
Our innovative Castrol ON ERS fluid was developed for the Audi R26 and helps cool the battery system and MGU-K. It's designed to support the health of the system even with the extreme charge and discharge rates found under hard regenerative braking and overtake mode.
The bespoke gear oil helps the gearbox to withstand the extreme power output and torque of Audi’s F1 AFR 26 Hybrid power unit and transmit this efficiently to the rear wheels.
Our bespoke hydraulic fluid is engineered to support the vehicle’s critical control systems – including steering, clutch, gear shifts and active aerodynamics, helping to deliver the precision, control, and responsiveness drivers demand on track.
Castrol partners with Audi Revolut F1® Team in a collaboration defined by continuous development, validation, and performance under extreme load. Working together since 2022, Audi and Castrol engineers co-develop and refine a complete fluid strategy across the Audi R26 – using detailed sample analysis to understand fluid behaviour, protect critical hardware and sustain performance within regulation-driven constraints.
This co-engineering partnership extends from test bench to race weekend. A Castrol engineer is embedded within the trackside team at every event – supporting race preparation, delivering performance debriefs, and playing an integral role throughout the F1® season.