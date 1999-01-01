Castrol are proud to partner with Honda HRC Castrol and Castrol Honda LCR MotoGP™ Team.
Some partnerships are made to go the distance. Since 1959, Castrol and Honda have been redefining what's possible in motorcycle racing. Pushing boundaries, breaking records, and chasing podiums on the world's toughest circuits.
From Honda's first Isle of Man TT race to MotoGP™ dominance, Castrol oils have been used in some of the most legendary machines in Honda's racing history. The numbers speak for themselves. 500+ wins, 25 premier class Constructors' World Championships, and 313 premier class victories. An impressive trophy cabinet built on speed, precision, and relentless innovation.
In 2025, Castrol became the official sponsor and technical partner of Honda HRC Castrol. Together, we bring cutting-edge lubricants and technical expertise to the track. We’re racers at heart – and beyond showcasing our technical capabilities, this partnership connects Castrol directly with MotoGP™ fans and enthusiasts, setting the stage for what promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled 2026 season.
Castrol have sponsored the team named after the founder, Team Principal and former racer, Lucio Cecchinello, since 2018. Operating as a satellite Honda team running current-specification bikes supplied by the manufacturer, the team has consistently outperformed expectations, achieving numerous wins and podiums over the past two decades.
Castrol’s collaboration with the Honda LCR Team symbolises our shared vision of defying expectations and achieving outstanding performance, both on and off the racetrack. MotoGP™ is the pinnacle of global two-wheeled grand prix racing, and Castrol is immensely proud to be embarking on this next chapter with the team.