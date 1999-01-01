Six decades. 500 wins. One unstoppable partnership.



Some partnerships are made to go the distance. Since 1959, Castrol and Honda have been redefining what's possible in motorcycle racing. Pushing boundaries, breaking records, and chasing podiums on the world's toughest circuits.

From Honda's first Isle of Man TT race to MotoGP™ dominance, Castrol oils have been used in some of the most legendary machines in Honda's racing history. The numbers speak for themselves. 500+ wins, 25 premier class Constructors' World Championships, and 313 premier class victories. An impressive trophy cabinet built on speed, precision, and relentless innovation.