Castrol are proud to support the Aprilia Racing MotoGP™ Team in the pinnacle motorcycle championship.
In 2022, Aprilia Racing claimed its first MotoGP™ victory with Aleix Espargaró’s unforgettable win at the Argentine Grand Prix. With Castrol playing a key role as technical partner, the team has continued to build momentum – securing further victories and podium finishes, including standout successes in 2023. That winning streak continued in 2024, with Maverick Viñales delivering a dominant double victory in Austin.
The 2025 MotoGP™ season has marked a defining chapter for Aprilia Racing and Castrol. The team delivered its strongest campaign to date – consistently fighting at the front and reinforcing its position among the sport’s elite manufacturers. From breakthrough victories to landmark championship achievements, the 2025 season has reflected the strength of Aprilia Racing and Castrol’s technical collaboration at the highest level.
Partnering with the Aprilia Racing MotoGP™ Team since 2021, Castrol has brought the Italian manufacturer performance, power, and reliability. With RPM levels in excess of 18,000 in the premier class of motorcycle racing, you have to be able to trust your lubricants to perform at their best in the toughest of conditions. And that's exactly what Aprilia Racing does with Castrol in MotoGP™.
The 2025 season marked the most successful year in Aprilia Racing’s MotoGP™ history. They finished second in the Manufacturers’ Championship with a record-breaking 418 points, while Marco Bezzecchi secured third in the Riders’ standings with 353 points – the best result ever for an Aprilia rider. In his debut season with the team, Bezzecchi claimed three Grand Prix victories, three sprint wins, 15 podiums and five pole positions. At the Australian Grand Prix, Aprilia celebrated its 300th race win, later extended to 302 – reinforcing its status as the most successful European manufacturer in World Championship Grand Prix history.