Castrol expands Gulf Coast marine distribution

Pangbourne, UK / Houston, US / New Orleans, US

17th November 2026

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has agreed a partnership with John W. Stone Oil Distributor (“Stone Oil”), appointing Stone Oil as a manufacturer and distributor of Castrol's marine lubricants across the Gulf of America.

Stone Oil will be Castrol’s primary manufacturing and storage facility in the region, supplying Castrol Seamax through all Stone Oil docks and by barge along the Gulf Coast, including New Orleans and the Port of Houston. Castrol will bring its product expertise, technical capability and a trusted global brand, while marine operators across the region will gain direct access to the Castrol Seamax range.

The agreement increases the availability of Castrol’s marine lubricants portfolio, including the introduction of Castrol Seamax, Castrol's marine engine oil range, at strategic ports along the Gulf Coast, such as New Orleans and the Port of Houston.

Stone Oil operates 16 docks and terminals across the Gulf Coast region and has served the maritime industry for more than seventy-five years, supplying quality petroleum products to a wide-ranging customer base. The Stone Oil partnership will enable customers across the region to benefit from faster access to its Gulf Coast network, technical support, supply reliability, and simplified procurement.

Vessel owners and operators need quick, dependable access to marine lubricants and expert technical support. This partnership strengthens our local supply in target marine markets, and Stone Oil’s extensive Gulf Coast network and decades of experience serving the maritime industry make them the ideal partner to deliver it. Lorenzo Renda Area Sales Manager at Castrol

For more than seventy-five years, we have served vessel operators along the Gulf Coast. We know that vessels need reliable supply, timely service and products they can trust. We selected Castrol Seamax based on Castrol's reputation for quality and reliability. Customers can now source Castrol Seamax directly through all Stone Oil docks, making it simpler to keep their fleets supplied and operating. John W. Stone, III General Manager at Stone Oil

Castrol Seamax is Castrol’s range of marine engine oils for engines using diesel fuels, including distillate fuels with varying sulfur content.