Agreement makes Castrol Seamax available through John W. Stone Oil Distributor's network at Gulf Coast ports, including New Orleans and the Port of Houston.
Pangbourne, UK / Houston, US / New Orleans, US
17th November 2026
Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has agreed a partnership with John W. Stone Oil Distributor (“Stone Oil”), appointing Stone Oil as a manufacturer and distributor of Castrol's marine lubricants across the Gulf of America.
Stone Oil will be Castrol’s primary manufacturing and storage facility in the region, supplying Castrol Seamax through all Stone Oil docks and by barge along the Gulf Coast, including New Orleans and the Port of Houston. Castrol will bring its product expertise, technical capability and a trusted global brand, while marine operators across the region will gain direct access to the Castrol Seamax range.
The agreement increases the availability of Castrol’s marine lubricants portfolio, including the introduction of Castrol Seamax, Castrol's marine engine oil range, at strategic ports along the Gulf Coast, such as New Orleans and the Port of Houston.
Stone Oil operates 16 docks and terminals across the Gulf Coast region and has served the maritime industry for more than seventy-five years, supplying quality petroleum products to a wide-ranging customer base. The Stone Oil partnership will enable customers across the region to benefit from faster access to its Gulf Coast network, technical support, supply reliability, and simplified procurement.
Castrol Seamax is Castrol’s range of marine engine oils for engines using diesel fuels, including distillate fuels with varying sulfur content.
About Castrol
Castrol is one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, serving customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Castrol brands are recognized globally for their premium quality and high performance, shaped by the company’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology. With products sold in more than 150 countries, Castrol has helped keep things moving on roads and racetracks, air, sea, and space for over 127 years.
Castrol is backed by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm that holds a majority controlling interest, and BP p.l.c. (“bp”) (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP). Castrol is headquartered in the UK and has more than 6,000 employees around the world.
For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com
About Stone Oil
John W. Stone Oil Distributor is a recognized leader in the marine industry. The Company's dedicated personnel, products selection, strategic locations, round-the-clock service, and diverse delivery options make Stone Oil the first choice for marine fuels and lubricants.
For more information, please visit: https://stoneoil.com
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