Castrol CORE end-to-end service offering



AI and high-performance computing are reshaping data centres, increasing the need for smarter, more reliable cooling. As power demands rise, liquid-cooling systems are essential – but they can only function to peak potential if cooling fluid is properly maintained.

Castrol CORE is our breakthrough end-to-end liquid cooling service model*, providing complete lifecycle assurance through four core components: Start-up, Maintenance, Break/Fix, and Disposal. Powered by innovative technology and an always-on support system, our model helps data centres move confidently into a new era of advanced liquid cooling management.