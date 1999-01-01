Explore Castrol CORE, our breakthrough end-to-end service model* for liquid cooling. Providing both peace of mind and growth.
Ready today, to serve tomorrow.
Castrol CORE: Our end-to-end service model for liquid cooling, providing assurance for the entire lifecycle through innovative technology..
AI and high-performance computing are reshaping data centres, increasing the need for smarter, more reliable cooling. As power demands rise, liquid-cooling systems are essential – but they can only function to peak potential if cooling fluid is properly maintained.
Castrol CORE is our breakthrough end-to-end liquid cooling service model*, providing complete lifecycle assurance through four core components: Start-up, Maintenance, Break/Fix, and Disposal. Powered by innovative technology and an always-on support system, our model helps data centres move confidently into a new era of advanced liquid cooling management.
Helping you solve todays challenges, and future-proof your operations
Simple and convenient
A simple interface that streamlines your experience for convenience and efficiency.
Proactive assurance
Proactive, continuous monitoring to ensure operational stability.
In-depth scientific diagnostics
Expert analysis that turns your data into actionable insights.
Cost efficient
Services that extend system lifespan, minimise downtime and optimise your costs.
Global and local support
Delivered through our global network and regional partners to provide localised service where available.
Our end-to-end fluid service model is designed to support the efficient cooling of data centres – with four core service components.
We build a secure foundation for your cooling system for stable, predictable operation and performance from day one by helping to address initial risks and establishing a scientific performance baseline.
We support your transition in fluid management from reactive fixes to a proactive, data-driven strategy. Our goal is to help improve system uptime and asset life through actionable intelligence, not just data.
When issues arise, we provide a structured and proactive support framework to help identify and resolve operational challenges. Our specialists work closely with you to assess root causes and implement appropriate corrective actions, in line with agreed service terms.
We help manage end-of-life fluids in a responsible way, supporting a safe and compliant transition when fluids need to be replaced.
Castrol CORE Sense combines proven inline smart sensors in a factory-assembled panel, purpose-built for data centre CDUs.
Measures five critical coolant parameters simultaneously and feeds data directly into your facility systems.
Discover Castrol ON Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling. Delivering improved thermal efficiency by dissipating heat directly from critical electronic components.
Castrol ON Immersion Cooling Fluids immerse components in dielectric liquid, providing excellent insulation for efficient cooling.
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