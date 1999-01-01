Forward with automated coolant management



When coolant isn’t properly managed, the outcome is frequently poorly made components and costly inefficiencies. Castrol SmartCoolant is a technical service solution that automates coolant management by continuously monitoring and adjusting coolant in real time. Helping to improve reliability, reduce costs, and eliminate manual testing.



With lab-quality accuracy, Castrol SmartCoolant tracks key parameters including concentration, pH, temperature, conductivity, and fluid use – making automatic adjustments in real time to maintain optimal performance. Suitable for both standalone machines and central systems, Castrol SmartCoolant is designed to help you meet Industry 4.0 goals through digital compliance, real-time insights, and data-driven operations.

Backed by over 125 years of expertise, Castrol SmartCoolant is the intelligent choice for manufacturers looking to boost productivity and reduce total cost of ownership.

