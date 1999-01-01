Discover Castrol SmartCoolant. Our intelligent, next-generation fluid monitoring solution that transforms coolant management.
When coolant isn’t properly managed, the outcome is frequently poorly made components and costly inefficiencies. Castrol SmartCoolant is a technical service solution that automates coolant management by continuously monitoring and adjusting coolant in real time. Helping to improve reliability, reduce costs, and eliminate manual testing.
With lab-quality accuracy, Castrol SmartCoolant tracks key parameters including concentration, pH, temperature, conductivity, and fluid use – making automatic adjustments in real time to maintain optimal performance. Suitable for both standalone machines and central systems, Castrol SmartCoolant is designed to help you meet Industry 4.0 goals through digital compliance, real-time insights, and data-driven operations.
Backed by over 125 years of expertise, Castrol SmartCoolant is the intelligent choice for manufacturers looking to boost productivity and reduce total cost of ownership.
Suitable for single tank systems or scaled across a network, Castrol SmartCoolant helps to minimize delays, reduce waste, and replace the inefficiencies of traditional lab analysis. Allowing you to move forward with a precision-driven, automated approach to coolant management that delivers lower operational costs while increasing transparency and control.
Castrol SmartCoolant delivers lab-quality, real-time coolant monitoring and automatic adjustments, ensuring consistent reliability without delays from manual or lab-based testing.
Castrol SmartCoolant provides real-time visibility into coolant performance. Automatically adjusting levels and sharing data via an online portal – streamlining decisions, boosting efficiency, and optimizing operations.
Castrol SmartCoolant lowers operational costs by automating coolant monitoring and adjustments. Helping to reduce manual testing, minimize costly interventions, and extend fluid and tool life.
Next-generation automated coolant management
Discover Castrol SmartCoolant – our technical service solution offering real-time condition monitoring and automation, for operations that use standalone machines or a central system.
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