What type of oil does your motorcycle need?

Like it says on the ads: It’s more than just oil. It’s liquid engineering. That’s because while oil is an amazing natural resource, it’s the way we refine, re-engineer and even synthesize oil that makes every Castrol oil an essential addition to your motorcycle.

Customized to meet the needs of your engine – and your riding style – Castrol motorcycle oils fall into three broad categories: mineral, part synthetic and full synthetic. They also feature a wide range of different properties, formulations and viscosities to ensure that you always have the right type and grade of oil for your motorcycle, as recommended by the manufacturer.