Motorcycle brake fluid is incredibly important. Not only does it have to resist water absorption to prevent vapor lock failures, it has to protect your brake system.
Motorcycle brake fluid page
There’s no one answer to choosing motorcycle brake fluid. If you’re a racer, or simply a spirited rider with a sports bike, you really need to go for a high-performance brake fluid. These are liquid engineered to resist water absorption and keep performing at even the highest temperature.
Castrol SRF is the gold standard of racing brake fluid. Its unique silicon ester technology absorbs less water than conventional glycol ether fluids and prevents the fluid's high-temperature performance from deteriorating. It's high boiling point, ability to withstand extreme temperatures and superior resistance to the effects of absorbed water have established Castrol SRF Brake Fluid as the world's premier fluid for the hydraulic brakes used in all forms of motorsport and racing.