Used motor oil is fully recyclable. Disposing of it is easier than you think — and here’s how you do it responsibly.
Used motor oil is one of the most common byproducts of routine car maintenance — and one of the most important ones to handle responsibly. When discarded improperly, it can contaminate soil and water sources for years. The good news is that recycling used motor oil is straightforward, and doing your part takes very little effort.
If you change your own oil at home, the simplest way to store your used motor oil is to pour it back into the same container your new oil came in. Seal it tightly, keep it upright, and store it in a cool, dry place away from children and pets. Avoid mixing it with other fluids like antifreeze or brake fluid, as this can prevent it from being recycled.
Once you’re ready to dispose of it, you have a few easy options. Many of the retailers that sell motor oil — including auto parts stores — will accept used oil at no charge. Your nearest auto workshop may also take it. If neither option is convenient, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website links to resources to help you find a certified used oil recycling facility near you.
At Castrol, our commitment extends well beyond the products we make. We invest in research to offer you brands you can trust — and we encourage you to dispose of them responsibly. Protecting the environment starts with the small choices we make every day, like properly recycling your engine oil after every car engine oil change.
Regular oil changes are just about the best thing you can do to maintain the power and efficiency of your car, not to mention helping you to get the longest life out of the engine. That's why it's good to know how to change engine oil.
Motor oil can be divided into two different types of components – base oil and additives. Base oil makes up most of a motor oil formulation (typically 70% - 90% of the formula, depending on the motor oil grade).
The viscosity of an oil is measured by its resistance to flow. There are two numbers that define the viscosity of an oil. The first number ends with the letter 'W', which stands for Winter. This measurement is related to how an oil flows when it is cold, such as at engine start-up. The second number is defined by how an oil flows when at higher temperatures normal engine operating temperatures.
Viscosity is the resistance to flow of a fluid. Motor oil viscosity grades are based on a scale developed by the API (American Petroleum Institute) lubricant organization. The values are defined in a specification known as API 1509 and are based on the resistance the oil gives to flowing at two different temperatures – cold and high temperature.