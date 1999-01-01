How to recycle your used motor oil

Used motor oil is one of the most common byproducts of routine car maintenance — and one of the most important ones to handle responsibly. When discarded improperly, it can contaminate soil and water sources for years. The good news is that recycling used motor oil is straightforward, and doing your part takes very little effort.

What to do with used motor oil after an oil change

If you change your own oil at home, the simplest way to store your used motor oil is to pour it back into the same container your new oil came in. Seal it tightly, keep it upright, and store it in a cool, dry place away from children and pets. Avoid mixing it with other fluids like antifreeze or brake fluid, as this can prevent it from being recycled.

Where to recycle your used motor oil

Once you’re ready to dispose of it, you have a few easy options. Many of the retailers that sell motor oil — including auto parts stores — will accept used oil at no charge. Your nearest auto workshop may also take it. If neither option is convenient, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website links to resources to help you find a certified used oil recycling facility near you.

Castrol’s commitment to responsible motor oil disposal

At Castrol, our commitment extends well beyond the products we make. We invest in research to offer you brands you can trust — and we encourage you to dispose of them responsibly. Protecting the environment starts with the small choices we make every day, like properly recycling your engine oil after every car engine oil change.

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