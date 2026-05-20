WAYNE, N.J.,

May 20, 2026

Castrol teams up with celebrated MMA champion Ronda Rousey, uniting her fighting spirit and drive for excellence with the ultimate motor oil – Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil

Rousey appears in a new commercial and across social and retail channels to promote Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil

Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil provides Ultimate Performance and Protection in 7 Critical Areas including the highest level of wear protection and thermal stability versus industry standards

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, is teaming up with combat sports icon and mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey, to champion Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil – pairing the ultimate motor oil with the ultimate mixed martial arts champion. Known for her dominance in competition, relentless preparation, disciplined training and the pursuit of excellence, Rousey joins the Castrol team as a new brand ambassador fresh off a victory this past Saturday.

I’ve built my career on never backing down and always pushing to be the best, I see that same fighting spirit in Castrol. They are relentless in their pursuit of performance, and I’m excited to join the team and help showcase what it means to demonstrate ultimate performance. Ronda Rousey



Rousey stars in the new Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil campaign, featuring a commercial spot and content across social and retail channels. Her focus on preparation, commitment to mastering her craft, and refusal to accept mediocrity are the same values that drive Castrol as the brand strives to deliver its highest standard of performance yet. Rousey embodies the fighting spirit and expertise that defines Castrol and makes her the ultimate fit for a role all about excellence in strength and endurance.

We are thrilled to welcome Ronda Rousey to the Castrol team. Ronda represents the discipline, resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence that we engineer into every Castrol EDGE product. This partnership allows us to connect those values with drivers who depend on performance they can trust under pressure. Fabiana Neves CEO of Castrol Americas

Today’s car engines are smaller, more powerful and under more pressure than ever. Drivers need a motor oil engineered to withstand these conditions. Castrol EDGE Extended Performance is a premium full synthetic designed to protect engines under today’s most severe operating demands. The new campaign with Rousey highlights Castrol EDGE Extended Performance’s proven ability to perform in 7 critical areas – pressure, power, fuel economy, high-temperature performance, cleanliness, wear protection, and endurance.

Learn more about Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil at Castrol.com and following the brand on its social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook (Castrol USA).