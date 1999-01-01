Race ahead with Castrol metalworking fluids

Start your risk-free coolant trial today!

Engineered for precision, built for durability, and proven to go the distance, Castrol coolants help your shop run faster, cleaner, and more efficiently—lap after lap. Buckle up and take your machining operations into the winner’s circle with Castrol high performance metalworking coolants:

Boost quality – Consistent, repeatable results

– Consistent, repeatable results Extend tool life – Less wear, fewer changeouts

– Less wear, fewer changeouts Protect equipment – Cleaner machines, longer life

– Cleaner machines, longer life Lower costs – Reduced fluid consumption and downtime

For a limited time, Castrol is offering a free test drive so you can experience race winning performance firsthand, risk-free

Promotion dates : Extended through December 31, 2026

: Extended through December 31, 2026 Free two month coolant trial in one machine

Love the performance? We’ll help you finish strong

If Castrol delivers during your trial, we’ll help you cross the finish line with confidence:

Castrol covers the initial fill at no cost

Applies when switching remaining machines (minimum 10 total)