Find Castrol® EDGE Hybrid for modern hybrid engines. It reduces wear, controls contaminants, and enhances efficiency in low temps and stop-start conditions.
By 2025, one in every four cars sold globally will be hybrid?
Hybrid vehicles create distinctive challenges for motor oil due to low operating temperature and frequent switching between the electric motor and internal combustion engine.
Castrol EDGE, an advanced full synthetic, is formulated to exceed the unique needs of hybrids in 3 key areas: