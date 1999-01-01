Discover how Castrol's advanced lubricants helped boost wind turbine output by 0.72% in a DNV-audited two-year field trial.
Wind farm operators are constantly seeking ways to increase energy production while keeping costs in check. While the link between lubricants and equipment reliability is understood, the connection between lubrication and power output has remained largely unexplored - until now.
With the sheer mass and complexity of turbine drivetrains, even small reductions in friction - particularly in the gearbox and main bearing - can lead to significant gains in performance output.
Castrol has conducted a rigorous lubricant field trial in the wind industry to date. Over two years, on 1.6 GW onshore turbines, and with DNV ready to independently analyse our results, we set out to answer a critical question: can the right lubricant improve energy output?
The trial revealed that switching to Castrol's advanced low-friction lubricants delivered a mean increase of 0.72% in annual energy production (AEP). That's a meaningful gain - especially when achieved through a relatively low-cost, easy-to-implement change. In fact, for a typical 1.6 MW turbine, this could translate into an estimated $1,250 in additional annual revenue.
Explore how Castrol advanced lubricants drive both power and profit through our milestone trial results. Maximising efficiencies and enhancing wind turbine output.
Forward at every turn
Explore how our lubrication helps to maximise power and profit through reduced friction and heat in wind turbines. Driving efficiency to enhance performance and output.
Explore how Castrol's lubricants, fluids, and services help machines perform better and boost efficiency across a range of industries.
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