Lubrication that lifts output

Wind farm operators are constantly seeking ways to increase energy production while keeping costs in check. While the link between lubricants and equipment reliability is understood, the connection between lubrication and power output has remained largely unexplored - until now.

With the sheer mass and complexity of turbine drivetrains, even small reductions in friction - particularly in the gearbox and main bearing - can lead to significant gains in performance output.