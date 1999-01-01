Podcast with Dr. Cassandra Higham
We explore the innovations shaping the future of manufacturing and industrial operations. In this podcast, we’re diving into a topic that’s often overlooked but absolutely critical-lubricant technology, and how it’s evolving alongside Industry 4.0 to support predictive and proactive maintenance strategies.
Castrol is evolving alongside our customers. We’ve introduced Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, a suite of offerings that combine advanced lubricant technology with digital tools and expert support. It’s all about helping manufacturers move from reactive to proactive operations.
Episode 1: Rethinking traditional oil monitoring
Episode 2: Transforming maintenance from reactive to predictive
Episode 3: Unlocking digital potential through human expertise
Episode 4: The power of predictive maintenance in delivering customer success
Episode 5: Innovation and challenges of coolant management in manufacturing
Episode 6: Future of intelligent lubrication
Dr Cassandra Higham is globally leading the marketing innovation pipeline for Castrol Industrial. With 16 years of experience across bp and Castrol, she has managed global transformation projects, offer development pipelines, and now spearheads the Industrial Solutions innovation pipeline.