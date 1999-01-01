We explore the innovations shaping the future of manufacturing and industrial operations. In this podcast, we’re diving into a topic that’s often overlooked but absolutely critical-lubricant technology, and how it’s evolving alongside Industry 4.0 to support predictive and proactive maintenance strategies.



Castrol is evolving alongside our customers. We’ve introduced Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, a suite of offerings that combine advanced lubricant technology with digital tools and expert support. It’s all about helping manufacturers move from reactive to proactive operations.