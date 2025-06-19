Castrol introduces Intelligent Lubrication Solutions to transform industrial lubrication management, with predictive analysis, sensor-based technology and IoT platforms being the initial focus.
Pangbourne, UK, 19 June 2025
Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has introduced Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions to help industrial customers prevent costly downtime, optimise lubricant consumption and extend asset life through predictive maintenance intelligence.
This strategic evolution builds on Castrol's commitment to helping industrial customers and the machines they rely on perform better and improve operational efficiency. The offering combines Castrol's advanced lubricants and expert services with smart technologies, transforming lubrication management into an intelligent system that anticipates issues before they occur.
Castrol's initial focus area is providing predictive analysis by leveraging sensor-based technology and IoT platforms for neat oil applications. These capabilities have delivered compelling results in steel and automotive manufacturing and other industrial settings, with the company's innovation roadmap including expanded offerings for metalworking fluids and additional predictive analytics capabilities.
The real-world impact has been significant. A US steel manufacturer achieved ROI in just 1.5 months, saving USD 104,200 by detecting water ingress early and preventing potential catastrophic equipment failure. Another customer avoided three complete oil changes in a year, substantially reducing waste and maintenance costs.
Higham also added:
This introduction of intelligent lubrication solutions marks Castrol's broader shift toward comprehensive digital solutions. The company is exploring additional innovation areas including oil reconditioning services – building on its collaboration with SKF RecondOil for advanced filtration technologies and optimising on-site lubrication management.
Proven in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, steel and metals industries, Castrol offers a flexible value assessment approach allowing customers to demonstrate value with minimal disruption.
Castrol will showcase its intelligent lubrication strategies at upcoming European trade shows, where industry professionals can learn more about additional innovations in this evolving field.
For more information about Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, visit our 'Smart Data, Smarter Decisions' blog.
Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants, coolants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and in space for over 125 years.
Castrol serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.
For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com