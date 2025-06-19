This strategic evolution builds on Castrol's commitment to helping industrial customers and the machines they rely on perform better and improve operational efficiency. The offering combines Castrol's advanced lubricants and expert services with smart technologies, transforming lubrication management into an intelligent system that anticipates issues before they occur.

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has introduced Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions to help industrial customers prevent costly downtime, optimise lubricant consumption and extend asset life through predictive maintenance intelligence.

“Industrial customers need to maximise productivity and optimise costs while navigating challenges such as labour shortages and increasing digitisation. Our solutions provide near real-time monitoring and actionable insights that transform reactive maintenance into predictive maintenance.”

Castrol's initial focus area is providing predictive analysis by leveraging sensor-based technology and IoT platforms for neat oil applications. These capabilities have delivered compelling results in steel and automotive manufacturing and other industrial settings, with the company's innovation roadmap including expanded offerings for metalworking fluids and additional predictive analytics capabilities.

The real-world impact has been significant. A US steel manufacturer achieved ROI in just 1.5 months, saving USD 104,200 by detecting water ingress early and preventing potential catastrophic equipment failure. Another customer avoided three complete oil changes in a year, substantially reducing waste and maintenance costs.

Higham also added:

The value comes from translating operational data into actionable intelligence. Combining Castrol’s advanced monitoring technology with over 125 years of lubrication expertise delivers context-aware insights that help customers make better maintenance decisions.

This introduction of intelligent lubrication solutions marks Castrol's broader shift toward comprehensive digital solutions. The company is exploring additional innovation areas including oil reconditioning services – building on its collaboration with SKF RecondOil for advanced filtration technologies and optimising on-site lubrication management.

Proven in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, steel and metals industries, Castrol offers a flexible value assessment approach allowing customers to demonstrate value with minimal disruption.

Castrol will showcase its intelligent lubrication strategies at upcoming European trade shows, where industry professionals can learn more about additional innovations in this evolving field.

For more information about Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, visit our 'Smart Data, Smarter Decisions' blog.