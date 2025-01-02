New announcement from EPA on risk associated with formaldehyde in metalworking fluids.
On January 2, 2025, the U.S. EPA released a risk evaluation for formaldehyde under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), finding that formaldehyde poses an unreasonable risk to human health, especially to workers exposed during manufacturing and use of formaldehyde-containing products. Risks include acute exposure and cancer, prompting the EPA to propose new regulations to protect workers and consumers.
Water-soluble metalworking fluids can be contaminated by bacteria and fungi, requiring the addition of bactericides to maintain quality. Many of these bactericides release small amounts of formaldehyde under specific conditions.
It should be noted that formaldehyde isn’t directly added to metalworking fluids.
To comply with safety guidelines and prepare for future regulations, many companies are removing formaldehyde releasing agents (FRAs) from metalworking processes.
In December 2018, the EU reclassified several FRAs as carcinogens, prompting Castrol to phase out FRAs in most products and introduce FRA-free alternatives, including XBB technology. Castrol commenced these same priorities for products manufactured and sold in the U.S.
Click here to learn more about Castrol’s response to the proposed new regulation.
*For more details, visit the EPA’s formaldehyde page at www.epa.gov/formaldehyde.