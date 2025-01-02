Why it matters

Water-soluble metalworking fluids can be contaminated by bacteria and fungi, requiring the addition of bactericides to maintain quality. Many of these bactericides release small amounts of formaldehyde under specific conditions.

It should be noted that formaldehyde isn’t directly added to metalworking fluids.

What you can do

To comply with safety guidelines and prepare for future regulations, many companies are removing formaldehyde releasing agents (FRAs) from metalworking processes.

Steps Castrol has taken

In December 2018, the EU reclassified several FRAs as carcinogens, prompting Castrol to phase out FRAs in most products and introduce FRA-free alternatives, including XBB technology. Castrol commenced these same priorities for products manufactured and sold in the U.S.