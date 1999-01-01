Manufacturers must be properly equipped to get the most from their robotic workforce, and this involves choosing the right lubricant.
Manufacturers have realized that, when it comes to quality and efficiency, the best way to compete is to automate their factories with robots. In this podcast, we discuss the challenges manufacturers face when it comes to robot maintenance and the part that the right lubricant can play in overcoming them, allowing the power of robotics to be realized.
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Castrol Advanced Lubricants for Robotics decrease robot downtime and positively impact quality, costs and efficiency in manufacturing automation
Castrol examines the opportunities presented by industrial robots and the challenges of maintaining them