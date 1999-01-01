New industry standards adoption



The U.S. heavy-duty engine industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by stricter emissions regulations, advanced technologies, and the demand for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The proposed 12th edition of the heavy-duty engine oil category (PC-12) is being developed to meet these new standards, including a targeted 75% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and a 50% reduction in particulate matter (PM).

At Castrol, we can guide you through this transition, helping you understand the impact of PC-12 on your fleet and how it can affect your maintenance and purchasing decisions.

