Castrol is once again leading the way in the adoption of a next-gen industry standard, ensuring uninterrupted reliability and seamless compliance.
The U.S. heavy-duty engine industry is undergoing a transformation, driven by stricter emissions regulations, advanced technologies, and the demand for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The proposed 12th edition of the heavy-duty engine oil category (PC-12) is being developed to meet these new standards, including a targeted 75% reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and a 50% reduction in particulate matter (PM).
At Castrol, we can guide you through this transition, helping you understand the impact of PC-12 on your fleet and how it can affect your maintenance and purchasing decisions.
Advanced formulations for modern engines - lower viscosity grades, enhanced oxidation resistance and improved wear protection
The first licensing is planned for January 1, 2027. It succeeds the existing API CK-4 and FA-4
Advancement in engine technology, improved fuel economy and compliance with new emission regulations starting 2027
American Petroleum Institute (API), and US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with OEMs, lubricant suppliers, additive companies
PC-12 introduces next-generation performance standards for heavy-duty diesel engine oils, meeting the evolving needs of advanced engine technology and stricter emissions regulations.
Our upcoming PC-12 range is engineered to deliver:
Supports longer oil drain intervals due to improved oxidation control and keeps engines cleaner, increasing uptime and reducing maintenance costs. It also offers advanced wear protection in modern engines, ensuring critical engine components are fully functional and reliable.
Optimized viscosity grades and lower internal friction formulations are engineered to help reduce fuel consumption. Improved efficiency can lower operating costs and enhance the economic viability of your fleet.
|Property
|Current CK-4
|PC-12 Limits
|What this means
|Phosphorous
|0.12% max
|0.08% max
|Tighter limits on sulphated ash, phosphorus, and sulphur (SAPS) to protect aftertreatment systems
|Sulphur
|0.4% max
|0.3% max
|Sulphated Ash
|1.0% max
|0.9% max
|Miles in service after treatment
|435K mi
|650K mi
|Enhanced longevity and efficiency for after treatment systems
Ensures lower emissions and extended system life. It also optimizes the performance and longevity of DPF and SCR systems, meeting stringent regulations and helping avoid costly repairs to your emissions equipment.
PC-12 represents the next-generation evolution in heavy-duty engine oils, setting a new benchmark for performance, protection, and efficiency. Led by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA), this advancement in engine oil specifications is driven through close collaboration with OEMs, oil marketers, and additive suppliers to meet the evolving demands of modern and future engines.
At Castrol, we are proactively building a robust PC-12 portfolio to help customers transition confidently, protect advanced engine technologies, and improve fleet efficiency for long-term business growth.
Connect with our experts to get expert insights on PC-12 and what it means for your fleet and business performance.