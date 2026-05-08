Castrol is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with JLR.
London, 8 May 2026
Castrol is proud to announce the renewal of its long-standing partnership with JLR marking an important milestone in a collaboration that has delivered shared value for more than 25 years. The renewed agreement reinforces a shared commitment to innovation, performance and sustainability across both first fill and aftermarket channels.
Over the past year, teams from both organisations have worked closely together to shape a forward‑looking commercial framework that reflects not only operational excellence, but also a shared strategic direction. This renewal builds on decades of collaboration and will continue to deliver impact across key areas of JLR’s business and motorsport programmes.
Together, Castrol and JLR will continue to deliver value across the full vehicle lifecycle—supporting first fill lubricants in manufacturing and aftersales servicing through global dealer and service networks.
The partnership also extends Castrol’s backing of JLR’s high-performance platforms, including Jaguar TCS Racing and Defender Rally sponsorships. It also accelerates shared sustainability ambitions through the adoption of re-refined base oils and advanced transmission fluids for both race and road applications as circularity sits at the heart of JLR’s Re-imagine and Castrol’s PATH 360 sustainability strategies. Alongside this, both brands will deepen co-marketing activity—from dealer incentives and top-up programmes to digital activations—reflecting the scale, trust and proven results of a collaboration built over more than 25 years.
This renewed collaboration will continue to build on the proven track record of innovation and technical excellence and in addition, a shared ambition to advance sustainability goals.
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