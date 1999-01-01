Welcome to the castrol.com website. This website is owned and operated by Castrol Limited, registered office address: Castrol Ltd, Castrol Technology Centre, Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, Berkshire, RG8 7QR United Kingdom.

Visitors to this website are bound by the terms and conditions set out below. By progressing beyond this screen, you are deemed to accept them. Our Privacy statement governs the use of any personal data that you provide to us via this website. Click on the link in the footer of this page to read our Privacy statement.

Other Castrol websites may contain terms and conditions that are different to these terms and conditions. Please check the terms and conditions of each website that you visit.

Unless specified otherwise, references in this website to “Castrol” or the “Castrol Group” shall mean Castrol Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

