Personal data, or personal information, means any information about an individual from which that person can be identified directly or indirectly. We may process the following personal data about you:

Where applicable, we may provide you with supplementary privacy statements or jurisdiction-specific notices to provide additional information about our processing activities, in accordance with applicable legal requirements and local practices.

This Statement explains the types of personal data we process about you, the purposes for which we process your personal data, how we use and protect it, how long we retain it, and your rights in relation to your personal data.

When you visit any of our websites or apps (the " Digital Asset "), participate in one of our schemes or events, contact us, purchase our products and services, and/or conduct business with us in any other way, a Castrol (" Castrol ", " we ", " us " or " our ") entity or affiliate may collect and process your personal data.

The table below sets out in more detail why we collect and how we use your data and our lawful bases under applicable data protection laws.

Where required by applicable law, we ensure that we have an appropriate legal basis or other valid justification for processing your personal data for the purposes described in this Statement. Depending on the jurisdiction and applicable requirements, we may rely on one or more of the legal bases or grounds for processing available to us, including those described below:

When we use your personal data for the purposes outlined in this Privacy Statement, we ensure that we have a lawful basis to do so.

For more information about the cookies we use and how you can manage your preferences, please refer to the Cookie Preferences page available on each of our Digital Assets.

You may manage your cookie preferences through our Cookie Preferences page available on our Digital Asset. You may also configure your browser settings to refuse all or some cookies or to notify you when cookies are being placed. Please note that disabling certain cookies may affect the functionality or availability of some features of our Digital Assets.

When you visit our Digital Asset, we and our service providers may use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your use of our Digital Assets.

- to conduct market insight activities; and/or to personalize the digital assets or services or communication based on profile data we have applied to you.

- to communicate with you to provide you with information about services, products and/or events that may be of interest to you via email, phone, social media

- to conduct market insight activities; and/or to personalize the digital assets or services or communication based on profile data we have applied to you.

Consent only where required by applicable data protection law e.g. in relation to information obtained from non-essential cookies and similar technologies. You can withdraw this consent at any time in your cookie preferences.

- for statistical monitoring and analysis of current attacks on devices and systems and for the on-going adaptation of the solutions provided to secure devices and systems against current attacks.

- Ongoing review and improvement of the information provided on our digital assets to ensure they are user friendly and to prevent any potential disruptions or cyber-attacks;

- to improve the quality, content and relevance of our communications (where you have subscribed to receive our communications) by following your interactions with that communication, such as whether you receive, open or click on a link within an email communication.

You may choose not to provide us with your personal data. However, if you choose not to provide it, we may not be able to offer some of our services to you.

Profiling

We may apply profiles to you based on the personal data set out above. Such profiles may be used to personalize the Digital Asset or services, decide what to advertise to you and/or as part of security threat detection and prevention.

4. Information we share

Intragroup sharing

We may share your personal data with other entities within our group of companies as part of our business operations.

Third party service providers

We may share your personal data with third-party service providers, agents and contractors to provide services to us (for example, our accountants, professional advisors, and IT and communications providers). We may also share your personal data with our business partners who may use it for their own purposes (as permitted by applicable data protection law), such as for administering and promoting their products/services. Any third-party provider we appoint must protect your personal data in line with the contractually required security measures.

Social media platforms

To the limited extent that it’s applicable, we may use your personal data to undertake advertising campaigns on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook to provide information about upcoming services or new products, and to ensure you only receive relevant advertising about our products and services. We may share your personal data with social media platforms so that you see advertising about our, or our partners’, products and services, that we think you will be interested in when you interact with the relevant social media platform. We may also share your personal data with social media platforms to help us present relevant advertising to individuals who the social media platforms determine are likely to have similar interests to you.

Legal and regulatory disclosures

We may disclose your personal data as required by law, or when we believe that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights and/or comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, request from a regulator or any other legal process served to us. We may also share your personal data in connection with legal proceedings. These bodies may be situated outside of your jurisdiction. In these instances, the legal and/or regulatory authority will be considered to be a data controller (not acting on our instructions) and will be primarily responsible for deciding how your personal data is held and used once shared by us.

We may also share your personal data with credit reference agencies and fraud prevention agencies for the purposes of assessing creditworthiness and product suitability, checking your identity, managing your account, and preventing criminal activity.

Restructuring recipients

We may share your personal data with third parties (and their advisors) to whom we may choose to sell, transfer or merge parts of our business or our assets.

5. International transfers

As an international company, we may store or transfer your personal data to other group entities around the world. Where this is the case, we will ensure that the importing jurisdiction offers an adequate level of data protection, or we will provide the personal data under a comprehensive, flexible, and global compliance framework which implements appropriate measures and safeguards (including the relevant module of the EU standard contractual clauses and the UK Addendum, where applicable) to ensure that your personal data is protected in accordance with applicable data protection laws.

Similarly, where we transfer personal data to a third party located in a different jurisdiction, we will ensure that appropriate measures are in place to ensure an adequate level of protection for your personal data, such as by including appropriate clauses in our agreements with third parties.

You can request further information about our international transfers and the contractual safeguards we implement using the contact details below.

6. Retention of your data

How long we will hold your personal data will vary based on the purpose for which we are using it. We will need to keep your personal data for as long as is necessary for each purpose in line with our business needs, as documented in our internal policies. These may vary between jurisdictions. For example, if you are in the UK and we have a contract with you, we will typically retain your personal data for 6 years following the termination of that contract, unless litigation is anticipated, when we will keep it longer.

We calculate the retention period based on the time the personal data is needed to: (a) fulfill the purposes described in this Privacy Statement, (b) meet the timelines required or recommended by regulatory authorities, professional bodies, or associations, (c) comply with applicable laws, legal holds, and other legal obligations (including contractual obligations), and (d) comply with your requests.

There may be laws or regulations which set a minimum period for which we must keep your personal data. We will only hold your data for the defined retention period, before anonymizing the data or deleting it. Anonymising personal data means ensuring that the data is no longer identifiable to you personally. We do this either by aggregating the data (for example, to make a finding about a group of people as opposed to a specific individual) or by removing any personal identifiers (for example, contact information) so that we can still use data to identify trends and patterns but cannot link this data back to you.

If you choose to unsubscribe from a service, we may keep a ‘suppression list’ containing your details so we know you have unsubscribed and to ensure you are not contacted again. Your personal data held on a suppression list will not be used for any other purpose.

7. Your Rights

Some or all of the rights set out below will apply to you depending on where you are located. For instance, if you are located in the EEA or the UK, you are afforded all of the rights set out below, and if you are in Australia, you have the right to access and correct your personal data.

7.1 Data Protection Rights

Access to your personal data . Where applicable, you are entitled to receive a copy of personal data we hold about you.

. Where applicable, you are entitled to receive a copy of personal data we hold about you. Correction of the personal data that we hold about you. You may request that we correct any incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you, though we may need to verify the accuracy of the new data you provide to us. It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please contact us using the contact details below to update us in the event of any changes to your personal data.

You may request that we correct any incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you, though we may need to verify the accuracy of the new data you provide to us. It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please contact us using the contact details below to update us in the event of any changes to your personal data. Erasure of your personal data. You may request that we delete or remove personal data where there is no overriding reason for us to continue to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal data where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal data to comply with our legal obligations.

You may request that we delete or remove personal data where there is no overriding reason for us to continue to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal data where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal data to comply with our legal obligations. Restriction of processing of your personal data. You may ask to suspend the processing of your personal data in the following scenarios:

If you want us to establish the data's accuracy; - Where our use of the data is unlawful but you do not want us to erase it; Where you need us to hold the data even if we no longer require it as you need it to establish, exercise or defend legal claims; or You have objected to our use of your information, but we need to verify whether we have overriding legitimate grounds to continue to process it.

You may ask to suspend the processing of your personal data in the following scenarios: Transfer of certain of your personal data to you or a third party. Where this right applies, we will provide you, or a third party you have chosen, with your personal data in a structured, commonly used, machine-readable format. Please note that this right only applies to information you provided to us and which we process based on consent or where it is necessary to fulfil a contract with you.

Withdraw consent where we are relying on consent to process your personal data. Withdrawal will not affect the lawfulness of any processing carried out before you withdraw your consent. If you withdraw your consent, we may not be able to provide certain products or services to you. We will advise you if this is the case at the time you withdraw your consent. Where we seek consent, it can be withdrawn by a digital consent management tool, or by sending an email to the contact details set out below.

7.2 Right to object

Where we process your personal data based on legitimate interests, you have the right to object to such processing, including profiling on grounds relating to your particular situation, at any time.

If you exercise your right to object, we will stop processing your personal data in that context. In some cases, however, we may demonstrate that we have compelling legitimate grounds to continue to process your personal data and if this is the case, we will inform you.

7.3 Right to complain to your supervisory authority

We are committed to working with you to obtain a fair resolution of any complaint about our use of your information. If you have any concerns or wish to make a complaint to our privacy teams (including relevant data protection officers), please use the details provided below in the Contact Us section.

You may have the right to complain to a competent supervisory authority.

Please be aware that all the rights listed above are not absolute and there are situations where they cannot be exercised or are not relevant.

8. Who is responsible for your personal data

The Castrol entity responsible for processing your personal data is either Castrol Group Holdings Limited, or the relevant Castrol company operating in your country or region. Where required, please find more information of the local Castrol company in your Country-specific Addendum. Depending on the processing activity, other Castrol group companies may also process your personal data.

If you have any questions about this Statement, our privacy practices or your data protection rights, please contact us at privacy.response@castrol.com, including Data Protection Officers or other privacy contacts, where applicable.

When contacting us, please indicate the country and/or state in which you reside so that we can provide you with the appropriate information and handle your request in accordance with applicable laws.

When you exercise your privacy rights, we may ask you to provide information necessary to verify your identity. If you submit a request through an authorized third party, we may require evidence that the third party is authorized to act on your behalf before processing your request.

9. Third party websites we link to

Our Digital Assets may contain links to external websites, services or content provided by third parties, which are outside of our control and are not covered by this Statement. Interacting with this external content may allow third parties to collect or share information about you. The privacy practices of these third parties are governed by their own privacy statements. We encourage you to read these third party’s terms, to better understand their privacy practices.

10. Change to this Privacy Statement

This statement was last updated in October 2026. We will update it again when necessary to reflect changes in the law and our practices. If we make a material change to this Privacy Statement, you will be provided with appropriate e-mail notice in accordance with legal requirements. We encourage you to periodically review this Statement to stay informed about our processing of your personal data.