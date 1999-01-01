Your attention is drawn to the fact that information transmitted via the Internet, including without limitation e-mail, is susceptible to monitoring and interception. You are therefore discouraged from transmitting to Castrol any information that may be confidential, proprietary or sensitive. You shall bear all risk of transmitting such information in this manner and under no circumstances will Castrol be liable for any loss, harm or damage suffered by you as a result thereof. Castrol reserves the right to request independent verification of any information transmitted via e-mail and you consent to such verification should Castrol deem it necessary.

Other than in respect of personal information which will be treated in accordance with Castrol’s Privacy Statement, if you provide information to us, you agree that we have unlimited rights to such information and that we may use such information in any way we choose. Such information shall be deemed to be non-confidential.