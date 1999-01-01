Castrol Hysol XBB cutting fluids deliver long-lasting system stability, with minimal maintenance and no compromise on quality. They’re ideal for machining cast iron and low alloy steel – and suitable for large central systems and single sump machines.

Until now, cutting fluids for ferrous metals have needed particular care and attention to keep them in good working condition – avoiding poor sump life, increased additive usage, bacterial or fungal infections, bad odor and unpleasant working environments and, ultimately, high rejection rates.



To achieve this, traditional cutting fluids contain boron and formaldehyde-releasing agents. But using these chemicals is increasingly at odds with health and safety regulation.



It’s an ongoing balancing act – one Castrol’s technical experts have overcome with XBB: a unique formulation method that prolongs the life of cutting fluids without the use of additives.

Now you can cut the compromise



Castrol’s technical experts have tackled these conflicting challenges when machining ferrous alloys by introducing Castrol Hysol SL 30 XBB. Formulated using unique resilient additive technology, this innovative solution maintains pH at a constant level, assuring consistent productivity for longer than other standard cutting fluids*.



Castrol Hysol SL 30 XBB is also boron and biocide free, which can help improve your health and safety profile in itself.



Castrol Hysol XBB delivers Long Lasting fluids for System Stability with minimal maintenance and no compromise on quality. It is ideal for machining cast Iron and Low- Medium alloy steel. It is suitable for large central systems and single sump machines.

Castrol Hysol SL 30 XBB maintains pH at a constant level, assuring consistent productivity for longer*