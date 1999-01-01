Environmentally responsible hydraulic fluids



We understand how important it is for hydraulic systems to operate efficiently with limited downtime, even for maintenance.



BioBar exceeds the requirements of the Eaton-Vickers 35VQ25 Pump Test, so you can rely on it – alongside support from Castrol’s Liquid Engineers – to extend the life of your gear pumps, vane pumps, radial piston and axial piston pumps and motors, compared to conventional mineral based oils. As BioBar is developed using the same elastomers as mineral oils changeover from existing systems is easy.



With its high viscosity index and low pour point, BioBar allows start-up at low temperatures. It provides thicker lubricating film which offers excellent component protection at high temperatures.



When your need for performance is matched by your dedication to environmental protection, you can depend on BioBar’s biodegradation, enhanced renewability, and significantly reduced levels of bioaccumulation* and toxicity than a conventional mineral based oil. It is OSPAR registered and classified as an EAL by the US 2013 VGP.



* Using OSPAR criteria for assessing bioaccumulation potential of components