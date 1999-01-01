Why Manufacturers Look Beyond Lubricant Price

Purchase price is often the starting point for comparing metalworking fluids and other consumables. However, manufacturers increasingly recognize that price represents only a small portion of the true cost of production. Fluid performance can affect tool life, uptime, maintenance, process stability, and part quality, meaning a lower-cost fluid does not always deliver the lowest operating cost. This shift in perspective is driving greater focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

What TCO measures



Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) evaluates the overall impact of a product. service, or process across an operation, not just its purchase price. For Castrol, the product being lubricants or metalworking fluids.

In machining environments, lubrication impacts many TCO factors such as:



Production uptime

Tool life and productivity

Maintenance requirements

Part quality and scrap reduction

Fluid consumption and longevity

Energy and resource utilization

By evaluating these factors together, manufacturers gain a clearer understanding of the true drivers of cost and opportunities for improvement.

Rather than asking, "What is the cheapest lubrication option?" TCO asks, "Which lubrication delivers the best overall business outcome?"