How to Maintain Coolant

Metalworking fluids account for just 1 to 2 percent of the total cost of the part being manufactured. When not properly cared for, the impact can be as much as 95 percent of the overall manufacturing cost of the part. For companies to realize the full potential of their metalworking fluids, a certain amount of maintenance is needed. Proper care of your fluids ensures optimum process efficiency and lowest cost.

Download our Quick Tips for maintenance practices that can greatly improve your fluid’s longevity, shop environment and the overall part

quality.