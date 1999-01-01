If your business falls within the die-casting, foundry, or metalworking industries, then you are at an increased risk for fire ignition and should always be utilizing a fluid that does not ignite easily in the event of a leak. In this free of charge whitepaper, learn why periodic maintenance and secure availability of fire-resistant hydraulic fluids has proven to be a critical decision in minimizing fire risks and avoiding catastrophic equipment failures.

For more information, contact your Castrol representative at 888-Castrol.

