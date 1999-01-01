Iloform CFX offers tailored benefits to the various strands of the deformation sector.
Castrol’s Iloform CFX series of forming oils is specifically engineered for metal forming processes with specific benefits for several deformation application areas. Learn more about how the series provides an environmentally responsible and alternative to chlorinated paraffins containing products in this free of charge whitepaper.
Tips for overcoming the most common cutting fluid problems and to ensure optimal machining performance
Recommended procedures for proper changeout of metalworking fluids
Understanding water impurities and their impact on metalworking fluids
Tips to pinpoint the root cause of odor in metalworking fluids and how to fix the problem