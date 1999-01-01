Metalworking fluids are often overlooked but absolutely critical to machining success. These unsung heroes play a vital role in tool life, surface finish, heat dissipation, and even workplace safety. But with so many formulations and applications, how do you choose the right one?
In this podcast, Castrol experts Brandy Brown and Mike Kowalski discuss the importance of metalworking fluids and the factors to consider for selecting the right fluid.
If you’re looking for guidance on selecting the right fluid for your specific materials, operations, or regulatory requirements, don’t go it alone. There are experts and resources out there to help.
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