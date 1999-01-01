Choosing the right metalworking fluid

In this podcast, Castrol experts Brandy Brown and Mike Kowalski discuss the importance of metalworking fluids and the factors to consider for selecting the right fluid.

If you’re looking for guidance on selecting the right fluid for your specific materials, operations, or regulatory requirements, don’t go it alone. There are experts and resources out there to help.

To learn more or get personalized support, call 888-Castrol.